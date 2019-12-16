Suspect arrested for 1980 cold case murder in Colorado using genetic genealogy

A suspect has been arrested in a 40-year-old rape and murder case after being identified through genetic genealogy, authorities in Colorado announced Monday.
James Curtis Clanton, 62, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of murder for the Jan. 16, 1980, killing of Helene Pruszynski, 21, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters.
Investigators matched DNA that was recovered at the crime scene in Douglas County, south of Denver, with relatives of Clanton’s who had been identified through public genealogy websites, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.
Dogged investigative work eventually led authorities to Union County, Florida, where Clanton was working as a truck driver, authorities said.
Investigators surveilled Clanton for six days, surreptitiously obtaining his DNA from a mug at a bar and matching it with the crime scene evidence, KUSA reported.
Clanton was arrested without incident and extradited to Colorado, authorities said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. He has not yet entered a plea.
Spurlock said that Pruszynski had moved from Massachusetts to Colorado two weeks before her murder. She had hoped to be a journalist and was interning at a local radio station when she was abducted and killed while returning home from work, he said.
“This is a young girl who was just starting her life,” Spurlock said. “She wanted to be part of a bigger story.”
When Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler told Pruszynski’s sister about Clanton’s arrest, he told reporters that the emotion in her voice was still raw.
To hear that sound, he added, was “something special.”