Two University of Oregon students held hostage in dorm, suspect arrested

He also allegedly pulled a fire alarm when there was no fire and made 911 calls to report made-up emergencies.
By Jean Lee

Police arrested an armed man after two University of Oregon students were held hostage on campus, authorities said Friday.

Shawn Scott Densmore, 37, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm when there was no fire and made 911 to the university police department to report made-up emergencies, using a hostage's cell phone, police said.

Police were able to locate the students being held in Hamilton Hall, a dormitory, through a text exchange with one of them and later reviewed security footage from the William Knight Law Center that showed a person holding a gun while pulling the fire alarm.

Densmore was arrested for investigation of menacing, burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping and carrying a concealed firearm and was being held at the Lane County Jail.

Police did not give a motive for why the students were taken hostage.

