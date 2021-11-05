Police arrested an armed man after two University of Oregon students were held hostage on campus, authorities said Friday.

Shawn Scott Densmore, 37, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm when there was no fire and made 911 to the university police department to report made-up emergencies, using a hostage's cell phone, police said.

Police were able to locate the students being held in Hamilton Hall, a dormitory, through a text exchange with one of them and later reviewed security footage from the William Knight Law Center that showed a person holding a gun while pulling the fire alarm.

Densmore was arrested for investigation of menacing, burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping and carrying a concealed firearm and was being held at the Lane County Jail.

Police did not give a motive for why the students were taken hostage.