By Elisha Fieldstadt and Marc Santia

A suspect has been arrested in the alleged road rage-related death of an off-duty New York firefighter, law enforcement sources said Tuesday.

The male suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested at a New Jersey motel by U.S. marshals and New York Police Department officers, the sources said. He and his girlfriend were taken to a police precinct in Brooklyn, they said. It's unclear whether the woman is under arrest.

New York City firefighter Faizal Coto via NBC New York

Faizal Coto, a 33-year-old FDNY firefighter, was found lying on the ground early Sunday with head trauma by police responding to reports of a car accident on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Coto's vehicle and another had collided, but when they got there, the other driver was gone, according to NBC New York. Police suspect Coto got out of his vehicle to have a conversation with the other driver about the accident when the man struck him in the head with an unknown object.

Coto had been with the FDNY for three years, working in Coney Island.

The Associated Press reported that Coto was also a rapper and hip-hop artist who performed under the name FAIYA. According to FAIYA's YouTube channel, the moniker stood for Find Answers If You Ask.