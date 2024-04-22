Suspect arrested after breaking into Los Angeles mayor's home, police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — An intruder smashed a window to break into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home early Sunday, officials said.

The suspect broke in at about 6:40 a.m. local time, according to a statement from her office.

Bass and her family were home at the time, but were not injured, the statement from the mayor’s office said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the individual smashed a window at Getty House, the official residence of the L.A mayor, to enter the building while it was occupied.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, the LAPD said.

Bass "is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," according to the statement from her office.