Suspect arrested after breaking into Los Angeles mayor's home, police say

Mayor Karen Bass and her family were not injured during the break-in and the suspect was arrested without incident.
LA Mayor Karen Bass delivers the State of the City address
Mayor Karen Bass at Los Angeles City Hall on April 15. David Crane / MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
By Andrew Blankstein, Eric Leonard, NBC Los Angeles and Rebecca Cohen

LOS ANGELES — An intruder smashed a window to break into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home early Sunday, officials said.

The suspect broke in at about 6:40 a.m. local time, according to a statement from her office.

Bass and her family were home at the time, but were not injured, the statement from the mayor’s office said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the individual smashed a window at Getty House, the official residence of the L.A mayor, to enter the building while it was occupied.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, the LAPD said.

Bass "is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," according to the statement from her office.

The Getty House in Los Angeles on May 8, 2020.
Getty House in Los Angeles in 2020.Mark Stout / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy
