Suspect arrested after Chicago synagogues vandalized

A suspect has been arrested after antisemitic vandalism appeared at a Chicago synagogue, school and businesses, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

Police reported vandalism at a pair of synagogues Sunday, one in the city's West Rogers Park community and one in suburban Lincolnwood, according to NBC Chicago.

The mayor said that vandalism included "symbols of hate and antisemitism."

"These crimes are undoubtedly a part of the troubling rise in antisemitism that we've seen both in our city and across the country," Lightfoot said.

The mayor said detectives were continuing to investigate.

Synagogues across the nation have been on heightened alert since an hours-long standoff with hostages Jan. 15 at a Texas synagogue in Colleyville, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

A suspect later identified as a British citizen was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a citizen of Pakistan convicted of attempting to kill U.S. officers in Afghanistan. The suspect was killed by at least one FBI shooter as three hostages, including a rabbi, escaped unharmed. Another hostage had been released earlier.

"As Chicagoans and as Americans, it is our responsibility to call hate speech and acts out and protect our Jewish brothers and sisters who endure this hatred year after year," Lightfoot said.