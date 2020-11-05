A suspect accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old actor Eddie Hassell was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities arrested D’Jon Antone, 18, on Wednesday, police in Grand Prairie, Texas said in a statement to NBC News. He is currently being held behind bars at Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.

Investigators determined the incident was a random robbery, police said. Antone is not a resident of Grand Prairie.

Hassell, an actor best known for his role on NBC’s “Surface,” was found dead in Texas early Sunday “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Grand Prairie police said at the time. He was shot in the stomach, according to his manager.

His manager added he was outside the apartment of his girlfriend, who was inside her residence at the time of the shooting and did not see the assailant.

Officers gave first aid to the actor, but he was later transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Police said the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office would handle the investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Hassell had also guest starred on the television show “Devious Maids” and the Academy Award-nominated movie “The Kids Are All Right,” according to his IMDb page.