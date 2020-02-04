Suspect arrested in double homicide at Texas A&M-Commerce

A suspect has been arrested Tuesday in connection to a double homicide case at Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.
Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is facing a charge of capital murder after two women were found dead Pride Rock Residence Hall on Monday, Texas A&M University-Commerce said on its Facebook page. Smith is not a student, but is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, identified as Abbaney Matts, 20.
"An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips," the school said. He was arrested on the charge of capital murder.
Abbaney Matts was found dead in the residence hall with her 19-year-old sister, Deja Matts. Deja Matts, from Garland, Texas, was a freshman at Texas A&M-Commerce pursuing a bachelor's degree for science in public health. Abbaney Matts was not enrolled at the school.
Abbaney Matts' 2-year-old son was also in the room and released to family after being treated for injuries, university police said. It's unclear what injuries the child sustained.
Jail records for Smith were not immediately available. It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney.