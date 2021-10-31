Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at California council member's home

A suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting at a city council member’s home in Gilroy, California, left one person dead and three injured, authorities said Sunday.

The gunman was identified by police in Gilroy, south of the San Francisco Bay Area, as Benjamin Calderon, 19. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide and was being held without bail, jail records indicated.

The incident was one of several mass shootings across the United States over the weekend. At Halloween parties in Texas and Illinois, gunmen killed a combined three people and injured more than 20.

The shooting at Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s home occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out at a large outdoor party, police said in a statement.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

None of the victims, who were 17 to 19 years old, were identified. Tactical officers took Calderon into custody Saturday afternoon at a home in Gilroy, police said.

Armendariz, who was elected to the council last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

But in a statement Saturday, she said she was cooperating with the Gilroy Police Department.

"Our primary concern is for the individuals impacted and their families," she said. "We hope the Gilroy community will come together with love and support for those touched by yesterday’s events at the appropriate time."