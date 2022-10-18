Suspect arrested after four killed at home in Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.

A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday on recommended murder charges after four residents who lived at a home with him were found dead Monday, police said.

David Nathaniel Maine, 24, was arrested on four counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a statement from Prince William County police.

Officers were called to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, D.C., at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Inside, in different parts of the home, were the bodies of two men and two women, police said.

They were identified by police Tuesday as Miguel Duran Flores, 44; Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42; Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19 and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36.

“All four decedents and the suspect were residents of the home and known to one another. Three of the deceased are family members, while the fourth was a tenant who resided in the basement,” police said.

The suspect was an acquaintance of a resident who was not at the home during the incident, police said.

"The investigation revealed an altercation occurred inside the home. After the incident, the suspect left the residence and called 9-1-1 to report that someone had shot into the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect a short distance from the home where he was detained without incident," they said.

Three of the four victims were shot to death, police said. The death of the fourth victim remains undetermined, police said. A firearm, police said, was recovered on scene.

In a news conference Tuesday, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham called the alleged slayings "horrific."

"Every adjective that you can use to describe a tragedy, you could use to describe what happened here last night," Newsham said.

Duran Flores and Sotelo were a couple. "The two of them were just recently married," Newsham added.

The teen victim, Karrie Ayline Sotelo, was the couple's daughter, he said.

Maine is being held in jail on no bond, police said. It was not immediately clear Tuesday when he would appear in court or if he had retained an attorney.