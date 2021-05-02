Suspect arrested on hate crime charges in vandalism of multiple NYC synagogues

A 29-year old man was arrested on hate crime charges on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a string of vandalism incidents against synagogues in New York City.

The NYPD Hate Crimes task Force said they arrested Jordan Burnette of the Bronx on the charges in a Saturday briefing.

The door to a synagogue is damaged after a person through a rock at it in the Bronx borough of New York. NBC New York

Burnette is facing multiple charges, many of which have been classified as hate crimes, including burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and aggravated harassment.

Police allege the suspect threw rocks at multiple Jewish houses of worship, breaking glass and damaging property.

At least four synagogues were targeted on the weekend of April 23, according to NBC New York, and the department believes it was the same person who carried out each of the acts of vandalism.

David Hochhauser, who belongs to one of the synagogues that was vandalized, said he saw the suspect in the neighborhood recently.

“I think he's mentally ill, I mean he's gotta be,” he told NBC New York. “It's just unsettling to have someone smash windows for no reason."

It was not immediately clear if Burnette had legal representation.