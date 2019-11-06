Breaking News Emails
Criminal investigators have arrested a suspect with a possible connection to the killing of nine American citizens, three women and six children, in the Mexican border state of Sonora.
The Agency for Criminal Investigation in the state of Sonora said in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday that officers found the suspect — whose name and sex has not been released — in the town of Agua Prieta, near the border with Arizona, according to a translation from the Associated Press.
No information has yet been released on the two hostages.
The suspect was found with four assault rifles and ammunition as well as several vehicles including a bullet-proofed SUV.
Relatives of the victims told NBC News that a motorcade consisting of several families was attacked Monday, with three cars getting shot at and another set on fire. They also confirmed eight children, ranging in age from seven months old to early teens, survived the ordeal.