Multiple people wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minnesota medical clinic

A suspect was arrested in a shooting that injured multiple people at a medical clinic in Minnesota, authorities said.

An "active shooter incident" occurred at the Allina Health Urgent Care – Buffalo Crossroads clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning, Wright County officials said in a statement. A suspect believed to be the shooter was taken into custody, the statement said.

Allina Health Clinic. NBC News

Police said the shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. at 755 Crossroads Campus Dr in Buffalo, about 42 miles northwest of Minneapolis, NBC affiliate KARE reported. Officers, deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office and SWAT teams responded to a report of gunfire at the clinic, the station reported.

An employee for the Allina clinic said the incident was a mass shooting, the station reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that multiple people were wounded.

The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that 6 boxes of blood were being flown from Red Cross to Buffalo Hospital. No other details were immediately available.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday that the shooting was an "unspeakable depravity."

"Those who have stepped up and risked their own health for ours. Our first responders are on their way to the scene to help," Frey tweeted on Tuesday. "Today Minneapolis stands with our neighbors in Buffalo."

According to its website, the urgent care facility provided Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Buffalo Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Buffalo is a city with a population of about 16,000 people.

This is breaking story. Please check back for updates.