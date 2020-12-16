Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a Texas car dealership shooting that left three people dead, police said.

Police in Fort Worth said officers were executing an arrest warrant when they found the suspect at his home. The accused gunman, who police did not identify, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond, according to police.

Authorities said investigators were alerted to Bill’s Auto Sales in Fort Worth on Monday, where they found a woman who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Tuesday night, officers discovered an additional two dead bodies connected to the shooting inside an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County.

Police did not identify the victims.

Authorities said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner would conduct an autopsy of the two victims found in Palo Pinto County. No other details were immediately available.

Palo Pinto County is 65 miles west of Fort Worth with a population of almost 29,000 people.