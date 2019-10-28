Breaking News Emails
The suspected gunman who opened fire at an off-campus homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, over the weekend, killing two people and leaving at least a dozen others injured, was arrested Monday.
Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody at work Monday morning and charged with capital murder, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a news conference.
Gonzales was arraigned and a bond was set at $1 million, the sheriff said.
The shooting occurred early Sunday at an event space near the campus of Texas A&M University Commerce in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.
The suspect is believed to have acted alone and a motive has not been identified, the sheriff said.
Authorities have said they believed the suspect may have gone to the event space where the party was held intending to shoot a particular person. The sheriff said Monday he would not describe the incident as a mass shooting.
More than 700 people, many of them students of Texas A&M University in Commerce, attended the party.