Suspect arrested in slayings of 4 found in Wisconsin cornfield

MENOMONIE, Wis. — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin was spotted meeting with one of the victims the night before at a Minnesota bar, authorities said Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, was arrested on a warrant from Dunn County, Wisconsin, and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. A warrant is out for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area.

A complaint filed Thursday against McWright, who’s charged in Dunn County with four counts of hiding a corpse, said witnesses told police they saw Suggs late Saturday in the White Squirrel Bar in St. Paul with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater. One witness noticed the pair at the bar, the complaint said, while a second witness saw Flug-Presley buy a shot of tequila and hand it to Suggs.

The complaint said Flug-Presley’s aunt stated that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her. Public records show that Suggs had been living recently in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he’s listed as the manager and owner of Darnque Apparel.

A farmer discovered the bodies of Flug-Presley and three others Sunday in his Dunn County cornfield, about 60 miles to the east. All four had suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The other victims were Flug-Presley’s longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul. Police have not stated a motive for the killings.

Authorities were able to connect the suspects and victims through surveillance videos and witnesses.

Investigators said street camera footage outside the White Squirrel showed a dark SUV at about 2:08 a.m. Sunday. The passenger side is open and the footage shows Sturm run into the vehicle. Another witness said she saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus get into a black SUV in the early morning hours, according to the complaint.

All four victims were shot once in the head, according to the complaint. Flug-Presley was found in the front passenger seat of the 2008 Mercedes Benz GL and the other three victims were in the backseat.

Surveillance video at the Bridgestop convenience store near Sheridan Town Hall in Wheeler, Wisconsin showed the Mercedes pulling up to a gas pump just after noon on Sunday. A minute later, a black Nissan Rogue is seen pulling up to another pump. Police traced the Nissan Rogue to the mother of Darren Suggs, who told authorities that his brother, Antoine Suggs, uses the vehicle when he’s in town.

Darren Suggs told police that McWright is his biological father and confirmed through a still photo that he was one of the suspects at the Bridgestop.