Suspect arrested in Texas triple homicide case after dismembered bodies found in burning dumpster

Police arrested a Texas man on Monday in connection to a triple homicide after dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Suspect Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, also confessed to two other killings, one in Fort Worth and another out of state, according to Fort Worth police.

The killings were part of a biblical sacrifice by the suspect, according to court documents cited by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Firefighters made the grisly discovery last week after putting out the fire and then finding body parts inside. The dismembered remains of a man and two women were found burned in the dumpster, police said Tuesday. Police initially said a child had been among the victims, but now say that was an incorrect interpretation of the evidence at the time.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes praised his detectives for quickly solving the killings, which "could have been cold case if not for their diligent efforts."

"This is shocking, it's unsettling and we knew bringing someone to justice in this case was paramount," he said at a press conference.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage near the dumpster and immediately honed in on a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a model between 2005 and 2010, Fort Worth police Sgt. Joe Loughman told reporters.

A search of local records showed 7,000 cars of that make, model and years, but the name of one registered owner jumped out at detectives, Thornburg, because he was the prime suspect in another murder earlier this year, Loughman said.

Detectives found Thornburg living at the Mid City Inn in nearby Euless and surveillance footage there showed him "carrying plastic bins with what we believe to be body parts of our victims," according to Loughman.

"That subject made multiple trips to and from that location to add additional items to the back of his car," Loughman said.

After detectives picked him up, Thornburg allegedly admitted to the triple slaying involving the dumpster, the other murder he was under investigation for and one more slaying out of state, police said.

The suspect had been working as an electrician's apprentice.

"He does not have an extensive criminal history, he doesn't have an extensively violent criminal history," Loughman said. "He did not give us any details that would be able to ascertain why somebody would do something like this."

Thornburg was being held in lieu of $1 million. Tarrant County jail records did not show whether Thornburg had hired an attorney yet.