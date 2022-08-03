A suspect allegedly stole a blind man’s cane Tuesday in San Diego and beat him with it before stabbing him and two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, police said.

The violence occurred on a sidewalk in the city’s busy Mission Valley shopping district, police said, according to a report from NBC San Diego.

The news outlet reported the suspect first attacked the blind man, who was in his late 60s, stealing his cane and then hitting him with it.

When a man and a woman witnessed the attack, they tried to intervene and were stabbed. The blind man was also stabbed, the TV news outlet reported.

The suspect, who appeared to be transient, went up the street and sat down and was taken into custody. One of the victims identified him, NBC San Diego reported. His name was not immediately available nor were the conditions of the three victims.

NBC News was unable to immediately reach San Diego police Wednesday for comment.

It was unclear what charges the suspect could face.

San Diego police Lt. Matthew Botkin told NBC San Diego the attacks appeared to be “random” and the victims received “puncture wounds.” Their injuries were to various parts of their bodies, Botkin said, including head, upper-torso, arms or shoulders.