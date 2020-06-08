Suspect in California 'ambush' that left deputy dead is active-duty Air Force sergeant

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A suspect arrested in the “ambush” killing of a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Cruz, California, is an active duty member of the Air Force, an official said Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who authorities said will face murder charges in the June 6 killing of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was stationed at Travis Air Force Base, northeast of the San Francisco Bay Area, an Air Force spokesman said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The spokesman, Mike Longoria, said Carillo was a team leader in a specialized unit in the 60th Security Forces Squadron. He was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in June 2018, he said.

Authorities said Carrillo allegedly opened fire on Gutzwiller and other deputies after they responded to a call Saturday about a suspicious van parked in a turnout in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The caller had seen guns and bomb-making equipment inside, Sheriff Jim Hart said Saturday. Two other officers — including one who was struck by shrapnel from a bomb and hit by a car — were injured in the incident, he said.

Carrillo was allegedly involved in a carjacking before he was shot by deputies and taken into custody. Hart said Carrillo was treated for his injuries and released.

The Associated Press reported that Carrillo’s wife, Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, who was also in the Air Force, was found dead in 2018 at an off-base hotel while she was stationed in South Carolina. Her death was investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and ruled a suicide, the AP reported.

The FBI said Sunday that it is investigating whether the Santa Cruz incident is connected to the May 29 killing of a federal officer in Oakland. Authorities released photos last week of a van believed to be used in the shooting, which left Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, dead.