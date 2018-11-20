Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

CHICAGO — The man, who allegedly gunned down a doctor, pharmacy resident and a police officer at a Chicago hospital, had been booted from the city's fire academy for inappropriate behavior toward women, officials told NBC Chicago.

Juan Lopez entered Chicago's firefighter-training academy on March 17, 2014, and was terminated by May 22, officially for not showing up to respond to claims of aggressive and inappropriate behavior toward women, authorities said.

“In the end, he didn’t show up, was called to respond, and he was fired,” fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Chicago Police Department Officer Samuel Jimenez. Chicago Police Department

Lopez, 32, is the alleged shooter who gunned down Dr. Tamara O’Neal, 38, as she was leaving her shift at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on Monday afternoon, officials said. They had been in a relationship at some point before Monday's deadly confrontation, authorities have said.

O’Neal, who worked in the hospital’s emergency room, was devoted to her job and church, family members said.

“She’s one of the sweetest nieces that I have," her aunt Delores Davis told NBC Chicago. "She was also dedicated to her church."

A colleague who said he trained O'Neal tried to save her life.

"I knew her, trained with her, saved lives with her and tonight, tried to save her life," Dr. John Purakal tweeted on Monday night. "I broke down in front of my coworkers when we lost her, and tonight I held hands with her mother in prayer. Tonight, we lost a beautiful, resilient, passionate doc. Keep singing, TO."

Also killed in the shooting that began at around 3:30 p.m. Monday was responding police officer Samuel Jimenez, 28, and pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 24. Lopez was also killed in the gunfire though it wasn't immediately clear if he was shot by police or if he took his own life.

Less was engaged to be married in June and had recently overcome a disorder that had brought debilitating headaches since she was a teenager, loved ones said.

"She loved helping others. She was good at her job because it helped others,” according to a family statement. “She was forged in her own adversity which made her the strongest person I will ever know.”

Her alma mater, Purdue University in Indiana, also paid tribute to the young victim.

“Today, we remember Dayna Less as a kind, compassionate, beautiful soul that had dedicated her life to helping others,” according to a statement by the Purdue College of Pharmacy. “The Purdue Pharmacy family along with the Purdue community grieve together alongside her family and friends in this most difficult time.”

The tragedy could have been even worse, but for a stroke of luck — one of the shooter's bullets hit another responding police officer, but it slammed into that officer’s holstered pistol and he was not wounded, a Chicago police spokesman said Tuesday.