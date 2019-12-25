Suspect in Clayton Beathard stabbing arrested by Nashville police

A suspect was Wednesday in connection with a stabbing outside a Nashville bar, in which the brother of an NFL quarterback was killed.
Michael D. Mosley, 23, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and a count of attempted criminal homicide after two men were fatally killed in a fight early Saturday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. One of the victims was identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Paul Trapeni III, 21, was also killed in the fight.
Both Clayton Beathard and Trapeni were 2016 graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, authorities and school officials said. A third man who was injured in the attack was also an alumnus.
Mosley was identified after authorities released surveillance footage of the fight outside Dogwood bar in a plea for the public's assistance in identifying three men and a woman wanted for questioning in the case.
Nashville police said Monday that Mosley is a convicted felon and a danger to the public because of his violent past.
Authorities believe Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman who was friends with the three men who were attacked. The men got in a verbal argument that escalated outside, where Mosley allegedly stabbed the two men with a sharp object, according to investigators.
The 23-year-old suspect was previously convicted of multiple counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felony aggravated assault for incidents in 2015. He also had convictions for aggravated burglary and car theft, police said.
Mosley was out of jail at the time of the stabbing on $5,000 bond for allegedly attacking a 37-year-old woman at a Wal-Mart store in December 2018, police said.