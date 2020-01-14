4 bodies found in Florida home near Disney World, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody Tuesday after authorities found four bodies in a home just outside Walt Disney World in Celebration, Florida.
Deputies are investigating what the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office believes to be an isolated incident, according to NBC affiliate WESH. Celebration is a residential community, about 20 miles south of downtown Orlando, that was created by the Walt Disney Company in the 1990s.
Marcelo Rodriguez, a community resident, told WESH that he saw deputies outside the house in the early morning hours.
"I saw a lot of police with guns in their hand saying, 'Open the door, open the door,'" Rodriguez told WESH. "And a few minutes later I saw the guy on the porch with handcuffs, and I said, 'Something bad happened over there.'"
A family with three young children have been renting the house, Rodriguez said.
The sheriff's department confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating a death in Celebration, but did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News.