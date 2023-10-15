Suspect in custody after shooting at State Fair of Texas prompted evacuation

A suspect was in custody after gunfire erupted at the State Fair of Texas on Saturday night, Dallas police said.

Authorities evacuated fairgrounds after the shooting was reported, organizers said via social media.

The Dallas Police Department was investigating the shooting. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

Organizers asked those outside the fairgrounds to avoid the area.

The fair drew a record crowd last year — more than 2.5 million for its entire run. Saturdays and Sundays sometimes each often far surpassed the 100,000 attendee mark last year, according to State Fair of Texas data.

The fair, in Dallas' Fair Park southeast of downtown, was scheduled to run through next weekend.

