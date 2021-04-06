Suspect dead, 2 injured in Maryland shooting involving U.S. Navy sailors

A shooting involving U.S. Navy sailors in Maryland Tuesday left two people critically injured and the suspect dead, officials said.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, Maryland involving U.S. Navy sailors,” a U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

Officials responded to the shooting about 8:20 a.m. at Riverside Technical Park in Frederick, about 52 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., police said Tuesday.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma, where they are currently in "critical condition," Lando said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman, who, after shooting the two men, drove about 10 minutes to U.S. Army's Fort Detrick military base. Personnel shot him at the base, police said. After lifesaving efforts were performed, he was pronounced dead.

"Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down," police said in a tweet early Tuesday. "Please avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike."

The Navy will continue to provide updates on the situation as more details come in, the U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

