Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings says he was motivated by sex addiction, sheriff says

A man accused of killing eight people in three shootings at Atlanta-area spas told investigators he had a sexual addiction and saw the businesses as a temptation that he needed to eliminate, officials said Wednesday.

Those details, which emerged during a morning press conference with Atlanta's mayor and other top officials, offered the first glimpse of what may have motivated Robert Aaron Long to go on a two-county shooting spree Tuesday evening.

The attacks began around 5 p.m. Tuesday, when four people were killed near Acworth in Cherokee County, authorities said. Less than an hour later, four women were killed in two shootings in Atlanta in Fulton County.

It's unclear if the businesses had any ties to sex work.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the spas were "legally operating businesses that have not been on our radar," and "we are not about to get into victim blaming, victim shaming here."

The victims in Atlanta were Asian women, as were two of the victims in Acworth, officials said. The two other victims were white, and one man who was injured was stable.

Authorities arrested Long, 21, of Woodstock, after a brief manhunt, Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said. He was arrested in Crisp County, about 125 miles south of Atlanta, and extradited later to Cherokee County, officials said.

"These locations, he sees them as an outlet for him, something he shouldn’t be doing," Baker said Wednesday, adding that Long indicated he had an "issue with porn" and was "attempting to take out that temptation."

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds added Long "may have frequented some of these places in the past" and "might have been lashing out."

Officials said the suspect told investigators he was on his way to Florida, perhaps to target more spa-like businesses when he was captured.

The killings come amid a growing number of anti-Asian hate incidents. Research released through Stop AAPI Hate on Tuesday revealed that nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over the course of roughly a year during the pandemic and that a disproportionate number of attacks were directed at women.

But Long told investigators that the attacks did not appear to be motivated by race, officials said.

The FBI was "assisting the local investigations," the agency said early Wednesday.

Bottoms said in a statement that "a crime against any community is a crime against us all."

"I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings," she said. "I have remained in close contact with the White House and APD as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was briefed "overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta" and would be briefed again by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday morning.

"White House officials have been in touch with the mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI," Psaki said.

South Korea’s foreign ministry told NBC News that four of the women who died were of Korean origin, but their nationalities have yet to be verified.

Robert Aaron Long. Cherokee Sheriff's Office / via AFP - Getty Images

During a visit to South Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the shootings, and said that this type of violence had no place in America or anywhere.

"We will stand up for the right of our fellow Americans and Korean Americans to be safe and to be treated with dignity," he said.

Because the shootings were all at spas, Atlanta police said officers were dispatched to similar businesses, and that patrols were increased.

Baker said Wednesday that Long likely acted alone.