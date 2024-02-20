Suspect in fatal Colorado university dorm shooting was a roommate of one of the victims, police say

The suspect arrested on murder charges in the fatal shooting of two people at a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm was the roommate of one of the victims, police said.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez on Tuesday morning confirmed to NBC News that suspect Nicholas Jordan, 25, of Detroit, was the roommate of victim Samuel Knopp, a senior at the school.

Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, who was not a student, were found dead Friday morning at the university’s Crestone House residence.

Jordan is a student at the university, the school confirmed.

The deaths triggered an hourlong campus lockdown until it was determined there was no active shooter, and were being investigated as homicides.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jordan late Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. He was located in a vehicle Monday morning and taken into custody in Colorado Springs, police said on social media.

Police said Monday that the investigation indicates the shooting was “an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.”

Jordan is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, according to online booking records.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.