Suspect in fatal NYC subway shooting of Goldman Sachs employee still at large

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Goldman Sachs employee in what police say was an unprovoked attack on a New York City subway train remains at large on Tuesday, despite reports he had surrendered to authorities.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was supposed to surrender to police after being wanted on a murder charge, NBC New York reported on Tuesday, but failed to appear for the arranged hand off. Police sources had earlier said Abdullah was in custody, but a planned press conference to announce his surrender was called off, according to NBC New York.

A clergy member was involved in arranging Abdullah's surrender, the sources told NBC New York, but the suspect never appeared and his current whereabouts remain unclear.

The suspect opened fire on the Manhattan-bound Q train around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, killing Daniel Enriquez, 48, of Brooklyn, police said.

Daniel Enriquez. Family Handout

Officers were called to the Canal Street Station and found Enriquez with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died, officials said.

New York Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said in a news conference Sunday that Enriquez was seated in the last car of the train when the suspect opened fire. Witnesses reported that a person who had been pacing the train car pulled out a gun and shot Enriquez, though there appeared to be no provocation.

His sister Griselda Vile told NBC News Enriquez was the son of Mexican immigrants who obtained a master’s degree from New York University and worked at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

“He started playing guitar and piano during Covid-19. He was learning Brazilian Portuguese. He completed our family genealogy for the past 400 years,” Vile said.

“We were born in South Williamsburg and enjoyed the rich New York culture our whole lives. Mom made arroz con gandules for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We drank Manischewitz and observed Passover,” she continued.

Enriquez had worked for the research division of Goldman Sachs since 2013, the company said in a statement.

His death came one month after a Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded and 13 others injured in the chaos that ensued.

In that incident, Frank R. James, 62, allegedly set off two smoke canisters and opened fire on an N train as it approached the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour.

Since then, police presence at train stations has been bolstered to quell travel safety concerns.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in a spate of prominent subway attacks this year. In January, Michelle Go, an Asian American woman, was killed when she was shoved onto subway tracks. The following month, at least six people were stabbed in a series of attacks in the subway system over a single weekend.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the violence during a Monday news conference.

"When you have an incident like this, it sends a chilling impact," he said.

Adams added there was no police officer assigned to the subway car where the shooting took place. He said he plans to meet with police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to evaluate police deployment.

The mayor also said he wants to introduce technology that can identify guns on subways, though he didn't specify what kind.

“I want to bring technology, not metal detectors, but technology that could identify a gun. And I want to bring that and move it around in the subway system so that we can identify guns," Adams said.