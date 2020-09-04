BREAKING: Suspect in fatal Portland shooting killed by law enforcement during arrest

Suspect in fatal Portland shooting killed by law enforcement during arrest attempt

The U.S. Marshals confirmed that Michael Forest Reinoehl, wanted in the shooting of man in Portland last weekend, was killed in Washington state.
Image: Officials work at the area in Lacey Wash., where Michael Reinoehl, 48, a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., the week before, was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him
Officials work at the area in Washington where Michael Forest Reinoehl, who was suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him.Ted Warren / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Phil Helsel

A suspect in the deadly shooting of a man who participated in a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, last weekend was killed by law enforcement officers as they tried to arrest him in neighboring Washington state on Thursday night, officials said.

Michael Forest Reinoehl was fatally shot at around 7:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. ET) in Olympia, Washington, as a federal task force that included local law enforcement agencies tried to arrest him in the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, 39, in Portland late on Saturday, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said.

The New York Times first reported that Reinoehl , 48, was killed.

The shooting in Portland occurred during a skirmish between protesters and the pro-Trump caravan in the Oregon city.

The founder of a far-right group called Patriot Prayer has said that Danielson was a supporter of the group and participated in the pro-Trump motorcade.

Trump defends actions of his supporters at violent Portland, Kenosha protests

Aug. 31, 202002:10
Image: Phil helselPhil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.