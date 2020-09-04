Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A suspect in the deadly shooting of a man who participated in a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, last weekend was killed by law enforcement officers as they tried to arrest him in neighboring Washington state on Thursday night, officials said.

Michael Forest Reinoehl was fatally shot at around 7:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. ET) in Olympia, Washington, as a federal task force that included local law enforcement agencies tried to arrest him in the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, 39, in Portland late on Saturday, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said.

The New York Times first reported that Reinoehl , 48, was killed.

The shooting in Portland occurred during a skirmish between protesters and the pro-Trump caravan in the Oregon city.

The founder of a far-right group called Patriot Prayer has said that Danielson was a supporter of the group and participated in the pro-Trump motorcade.