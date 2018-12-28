Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

The man suspected of gunning down a California police officer during a traffic stop was arrested Friday after a two-day manhunt.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who had not previously been identified by law enforcement, was arrested in Bakersfield by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson.

He was arrested during an execution of a search warrant at a residence about 200 miles south of where the shooting happened.

Arriaga is suspected of fatally shooting Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, after the officer stopped him before 1 a.m. PT (4 a.m. ET) Wednesday on suspicions he was driving under the influence.

Two of Arriaga's brothers, Adrian Virgen and Erik Razo Quiroz, were also arrested Friday for trying to divert investigators, Christianson said.

He said Arriaga had been arrested twice before on DUI charges, had known gang affiliations and was trying to flee to Mexico when officers apprehended him.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted about the killing: “Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”

Trump has on multiple occasions highlighted crimes committed by people in the U.S. illegally as he pushes for border security.

Authorities said the pickup truck believed to have been driven by the suspect was recovered Wednesday just outside Newman, a city of about 10,000 people some 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

NBC affiliate KCRA reported that the truck was found in a garage at a mobile home park around 4 1/2 miles from the location of the traffic stop.

"This suspect, unlike Ron, who immigrated to this county lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service and being a police officer, this suspect is in our country illegally," the sheriff said. "He doesn't belong here. He's a criminal."

Singh immigrated to the U.S. from Fiji and joined the Newman Police Department in 2011. Earlier in his career, he was a reserve deputy with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. He was a husband and a new father to a 5-month-old boy.

"He will never see his son walk. He doesn't get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore — because a coward took his life,” Richardson said, adding that the small Newman Police Department has never seen a line of duty death.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson was emotional Thursday when he spoke about the slain officer during a news conference.

"I did not know Christmas morning, at 4 o'clock in the morning when I said goodbye to him and sent him off to his family that it would be the last time that I saw him," Richardson said.

A photo taken that day shows Singh and his K-9 in uniform along with his wife and baby and his K-9 posing in front of a Christmas tree. The K-9, Sam, will retire and remain with the family.