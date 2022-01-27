Suspect in fatal shooting of Houston deputy arrested in Mexico

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Houston deputy over the weekend was arrested Wednesday in Mexico and brought back to Texas in the fallen deputy's handcuffs, according to authorities.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was brought to the Harris County Joint Processing Center restrained by Cpl. Charles Galloway's own cuffs, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran, who served as a Field Training Officer in Precinct 5’s Toll Road Division.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap and Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard "personally delivered" Rosales to the correction facility.

Rosales was wanted for capital murder in the death of Galloway, who was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man driving the car had gotten out immediately and began to shoot at the deputy, who died at the scene, Heap said.

Houston police released this image in the search for Oscar Rosales, 51. Houston Police

“This is a murderer. This is a ruthless, savage execution.” said Heap.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young Hispanic male, who allegedly used what was characterized as an “assault type” weapon. The suspect returned to the car and drove off after the shooting.

A reward of $60,000 was offered for information leading to the suspect, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

As investigators searched for Rosales, two of his family members were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

A news conference regarding Rosales' arrest was postponed Wednesday as police worked to bring him back to Harris County. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

A funeral for Galloway, who is survived by a daughter, is scheduled for Tuesday.