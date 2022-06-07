Suspect in fatal shooting of rapper Trouble surrenders near Atlanta, officials say

The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble turned himself in after his mother encouraged him to surrender to authorities, officials said.

Jamichael Jones, 33, was wanted in the fatal shooting of the artist, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, during a home invasion around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, officials said.

He was arrested at 1 a.m. Tuesday in Clayton County “without incident” and taken into custody in connection with Trouble’s death, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery.

Jones was seen in handcuffs wearing a green hoodie covering his head in video footage after the early morning arrest.

Investigators honed in on Jones by going to locations where he was seen frequently, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. That led them to the home of the suspect's mother.

She allowed deputies to speak to Jones on the phone and they convinced him to turn himself in, deputies told the news station.

They also allowed Jones to pick the time and location of the arrest: a hospital in Clayton County.

The shooting

In the Sunday shooting, Trouble was at the residence of a woman.

Jones was involved in a “domestic situation” with the woman Trouble was visiting, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty said. He and Trouble did not know each other, according to officials.

Jones apparently breached the women’s residence and started shooting, hitting Trouble once in the chest. He later died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The woman who Trouble was visiting was not identified and not described as injured.

Trouble's legacy

Tributes poured in for Trouble, known for his songs like “Bring It Back,” “Ain’t My Fault” and “Come Thru.”

The artist, whose music showed the grittier side of life in his hometown of Atlanta, released his first mix tape, “December 17th,” in 2011.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Def Jam, one of the rapper’s record labels, shared condolences with Trouble’s family.

“A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented,” the post said.

Tidal, the music streaming service, marked the somber day by writing on Instagram, “Rest In Peace, Trouble."

Alexis Skyy, Trouble’s ex-girlfriend, announced his death Sunday on Twitter.

“Rip @TroubleDTE,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry this happened to you Skoob. You didn’t deserve this. I’m praying for your kids and family.”