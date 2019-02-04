Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 10:03 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A suspect arrested in connection to a fatal subway shooting caught on video in New York City over the weekend has ties to the notorious MS-13 gang, police said Monday.

The 26-year-old man who was arrested Sunday, and whose identity has yet to be released, is a member of MS-13, New York Police Department's Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a press conference Monday.

"He's in our criminal-group database as an MS-13 member. He has been arrested before in New York City," Shea said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man named Abel Mosso, was affiliated with the 18th Street gang, according to Shea.

A video caught the shooting which happened after a confrontation between a group of men on a subway train spilled over onto a train platform in Queens at about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Three men could be seen in the video fighting on the ground of the elevated platform as the train is stopped with doors open, according to NBC-owned station NBC New York. About six shots can be heard in the video, NBC New York reported.

Neither a gun nor shell casings were found on the platform, Shea said Monday.

A motive behind the fight and subsequent shooting was not given at the news conference, though Shea said investigators had reports that the words "MS-13" were shouted during the incident.

Police are looking for a third person seen in the video near the fight.

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a street gang tied to Central America that took root in Los Angeles in either the late 1970s or early 1980s. The Department of Justice estimated in 2017 that MS-13 had more than 10,000 members nationally and another 30,000 around the world.

The "13" represents the 13th letter of the alphabet: M — or its allegiance to the Mexican Mafia, a criminal organization.

President Donald Trump has taken particular interest in MS-13, calling the group an "infestation," as part of his push for tougher immigration policies.

Of 181,000 arrests in 2017 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, MS-13 members accounted for 796 of them.