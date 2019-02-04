Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 10:03 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A suspect arrested in connection with a weekend fatal New York City subway shooting that was caught on video "is a member" of the notorious MS-13 gang, police said Monday.

The 26-year-old man who was arrested Sunday, and whose identity has yet to be released, "was already known to police," Dermot Shea, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, said at a press conference.

“He’s in our criminal-group database as an MS-13 member. He has been arrested before in New York City,” Shea said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man named Abel Mosso, was affiliated with the 18th Street gang, according to Shea.

The video caught the shooting, which happened after a confrontation involving a group of men on a subway train spilled over onto a train platform in Queens at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Three men can be seen in the video fighting on the ground of the elevated platform as the train is stopped with doors open, according to the NBC-owned station NBC New York. About six shots can be heard in the video, NBC New York reported.

Neither a gun nor shell casings were found on the platform, Shea said Monday.

A motive behind the fight and the subsequent shooting was not given at the news conference, though Shea said investigators had reports that the words "MS-13" were shouted during the incident.

Police are looking for a third person seen in the video near the fight.

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a street gang tied to Central America that took root in Los Angeles in either the late 1970s or early 1980s. The Department of Justice estimated in 2017 that MS-13 had more than 10,000 members nationally and another 30,000 around the world.

The "13" represents the 13th letter of the alphabet — M — or allegiance to the Mexican Mafia, a criminal organization.

As part of his push for tougher immigration policies, President Donald Trump has taken particular interest in MS-13, calling the group an "infestation."

MS-13 members accounted for 796 of the 181,000 arrests in 2017 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.