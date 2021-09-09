Suspect in Florida quadruple homicide falsely believed he was saving sex-trafficking victim, police say

A Marine veteran charged with the murder of four people this week in a Florida home, including a 3-month-old baby, targeted the family because he believed they were holding a child sex-trafficking victim — a victim that authorities say was a "figment of his imagination."

Bryan Riley, 33, ambushed the family by first conducting a pre-dawn “reconnaissance” on Sunday at the home in Lakeland, about 40 miles east of Tampa. He suspected a suicidal child by the name of Amber was being victimized in the home and he intended to save her, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Thursday.

Riley eventually shot his way into the home while carrying multiple firearms and wearing a bullet-proof vest, before he systematically killed the victims, who were asleep only moments before, Judd said during a news conference.

“We know that he was seeking out Amber, who wanted to commit suicide, who was the victim of sex trafficking and it was all a figment of his imagination,” Judd said.

Riley left his home about 1 a.m. Sunday, Judd said. Police responded to the Lakeland residence shortly before 4:30 a.m., officials said.

Once in the home, Riley “tortured” an 11-year-old girl by shooting her multiple times after she was unable to tell him where Amber was, Judd said. Despite being shot several times, the girl survived and spoke with police about her terrifying encounter.

"'And that’s when he called me Amber.' She said, 'I’m not Amber,'" Judd said the attack's lone survivor told investigators.

“He counted down and said ‘3, 2, 1,’” before shooting the girl, Judd said. The girl recalled being shot at least two more times. As the girl was bleeding and in distress, Riley asked her if she knew why he had to kill her parents, Judd said. “Because they’re sex traffickers,” Judd said he told the girl.

The girl escaped with her life by “playing dead” and praying, Judd said.

A judge denied bond for Riley on Monday, NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa reported.

One victim was identified as Justice Gleason, 40; the other victims were described as a 33-year-old woman, her 3-month boy and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother, WFLA reported.

Facebook posts and public records show Gleason was in a relationship with Theresa Lanham and they had a baby boy, Jody, in May. Lanham’s mother, Catherine Delgado, owned the property and lived there. Gleason also had an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Riley faces four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of shooting into a building, two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery, second-degree arson and attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

During the court hearing Monday, Riley said he intended to hire a lawyer, but a public defender was appointed to him until he does. Representatives with the public defender's office, and prosecutors overseeing the case, were not immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Juddsaid Riley confronted Gleason late Saturday afternoon and asked to see someone named Amber, who Riley said was suicidal. Gleason, and one of the women killed, repeatedly told him there was no Amber at the home and that police were going to be called. Riley then saw the 11-year-old girl who was in the yard with her father, Judd said. Riley left angry before police arrived, Judd said.

Riley was in the area on Saturday, Judd said, because shortly before he spoke with Gleason, he met a friend who offered him a first-aid kit because Riley said he was going to help with Hurricane Ida relief.

“There’s not words to adequately describe the rage that we all feel about what he did to this innocent family,” Judd said. “They happen to be the unfortunate ones that he passed by that afternoon where he saw the man, and an 11-year-old girl. ... These just happen to be the unfortunate people that he picked on.”

Judd said deputies pieced together a possible motive in the attack by speaking to multiple witnesses, including Riley’s girlfriend and the suspect himself. Witnesses told investigators Riley had not made comments prior to the fatal shootings that he had violence planned.

Riley’s girlfriend told investigators he recently claimed he could speak “directly to God,” Judd said.

Police said prior to entering the home where he shot the victims, he staked out the scene and set two vehicles on fire as a diversion. He also laid out glow sticks leading to a path to the home, in what officials have said may have been an attempt to draw officers into an ambush.

Riley served four years with the Marines, three years as a reserve, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, Judd said. He was honorably discharged and worked security for ESS Global Corp., WFLA reported.

Judd said Riley made his way into the residence by shooting through a glass back door. Inside, he first killed the grandmother. He then made his way into a bathroom, where he killed the three other victims who were hiding from him. He also found the young girl there, Judd said.

When police arrived, five deputies and one Lakeland police officer fired 59 rounds, wounding Riley. Riley had fired more than 100 rounds, Judd said, and investigators recovered three of his firearms.

Riley was wounded in his stomach by gunfire that went through his protective vest, Judd said. He tried to take an officer's gun while he was being treated by emergency medical responders as he was being transported, but was subdued.

Riley told investigators he was on methamphetamines, but police have not confirmed that. They have evidence he was illegally abusing steroids, Judd said.

After he was wounded, Riley took off his bullet proof vest, dropped his weapons, and went outside where he surrendered, Judd said.

Judd was visibly angry throughout Thursday’s media briefing that lasted more than 30 minutes. He called Riley a “mass murderer,” “evil human being” and a “coward.”

But he spoke with pride when he discussed the courage and awareness the young survivor showed amid unconscionable horror.

“I can't underscore enough her bravery. I can’t underscore enough her ability to think through of how to survive when she has just witnessed her father, her baby brother, and her stepmother, viciously murdered right before her very eyes,” Judd said.