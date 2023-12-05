Suspect indicted on multiple hate crimes in alleged attack on Israeli tourist in Times Square

A man was indicted on multiple hate crimes in connection with allegedly punching an Israeli tourist in Times Square in October after the suspect made antisemitic remarks including, “Hamas should kill more of you," prosecutors in Manhattan announced Tuesday.

Yehia Amin, 28, is charged in the New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts each of first-degree stalking as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime and third-degree stalking as a hate crime, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. Amin is also charged with one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, prosecutors said.

"As alleged, Yehia Amin taunted and punched a tourist after stalking his friends and going on a vile antisemitic tirade that spanned several minutes,” Bragg said. “Violence stemming from hate and discrimination will not be tolerated in Manhattan. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold those that cause harm accountable to ensure Manhattan is a safe place for everyone."

An attorney listed for Amin in court records could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the 23-year-old victim was visiting Times Square with a group of friends, prosecutors said. The victim and four of his friends were wearing kippahs when they passed Amin as they walked up 7th Avenue from 42nd Street. That’s when Amin began following the group for several blocks, prosecutors said, and used a Bluetooth speaker to play music Amin would later describe as “Hamas music,” prosecutors said.

Amin then made antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks, including, “Hamas should kill more of you,” “May Allah kill you,” “May Allah kill all the Jews” and “All Jews should die,” prosecutors said.

On West 47th Street, the group tried to report Amin to a security guard, but he continued to harass the group, prosecutors said. The victim and his friends tried walking toward a train station to leave Times Square, but Amin continued to follow and made additional statements that included, “All Jews are crybabies,” “I want to die for Gaza,” “I want to kill you” and “I want to kill you for Gaza,” prosecutors said.

Amin, after harassing the group for more than 10 minutes, sprinted toward the victim and punched him in the back of the head, resulting in redness, swelling and pain for the victim, prosecutors said.

Amin then fled, but the group followed. A police officer would also join the chase for Amin, prosecutors said, and was able to catch up to him and arrest him.

While under arrest, Amin yelled, prosecutors said, “I will die for Gaza,” “F--- Israel,” “God kill all the Israelis” and “God kill all the Jewish people.”