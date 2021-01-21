Suspect killed by officers in Alabama shootout, police say

Police in Alabama shot and killed a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times on Wednesday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest around 2 p.m.

They encountered the suspect, who ran and opened fire, according to police. The suspect later took a “tactical stance” on a porch in the 600 block of Center Place Southwest and continued shooting at officers, police said.

Authorities returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect, who police did not identify, was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police. No other details were immediately available.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.