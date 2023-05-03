IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FDA approves world's first RSV vaccine, a shot for adults ages 60 and up

DEVELOPING
Updated 4 minutes ago
Guns in America

Suspect at large after 'active shooter situation' leaves at least 1 dead in Atlanta, police say

The public was urged to stay away from the area around Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care in the city’s Midtown area.

Police responding to active shooter in Atlanta, suspect at large

04:50
By David K. Li

Gunfire erupted in central Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, killing at least one person and wounding three as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.

Local residents were asked to stay away from the neighborhood of 1110 W. Peachtree St. after an "active shooter" was reported at about 12:30 p.m., officials said.

Police posted pictures of a suspect who was "still at large."

"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene," police said in a statement. "Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims."

The address disclosed by police appears to match the location of Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting in Atlanta
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting in Atlanta, on May 3, 2023.WXIA

Within minutes of the police alert, the block the facility is on was flooded with squad cars and ambulances.

There were few pedestrians on the street, in what would ordinarily be a busy lunch hour in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

