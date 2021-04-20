1 dead, 2 wounded in New York grocery store shooting; suspect at large

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a grocery store in New York, officials said.

The Nassau County Police Department said shortly after noon that the shooting occurred at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Long Island, New York.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

During a midday news briefing, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said one person was dead and two others were wounded. Police have not released the conditions of the other victims.

The suspect remains at large and officials were still searching the area, authorities said.

The suspect is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to escape, NBC New York reported. Details on a motive were not released.

Schools in the West Hempstead district were placed on "lock out" after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.