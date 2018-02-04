Suspect at large after killing off-duty fire captain in Arizona

A suspect was at large in Arizona on Sunday after shooting an off-duty fire department captain in the head overnight, killing him, authorities said.
Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Ben Hoster identified the victim as Kyle Brayer, 34, of the Tempe Fire Department.
A firefighter group in the nearby community of Glendale said that Brayer was a Marine veteran who had worked at the fire department for a decade.
In a statement, Hoster said that Brayer was one of several people riding in the back of a golf cart in downtown Scottsdale, just north of Tempe, at 2:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) when a red Scion coupe edged up behind them and began bumping the cart.
Brayer approached the car and was shot in the head, Hoster said.
In a separate statement, Scottsdale police said the shooting followed an altercation, though additional details were not immediately available.
The suspect, described as a black man with short hair, fled the scene, striking several other cars in the process, Hoster said.
Brayer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, Hoster said.