Suspect in Memphis shooting spree that left 4 dead and 3 wounded is ordered held without bond

Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting spree that left four dead and three wounded in Memphis, Tennessee, appeared in court for the first time Friday and was ordered held without bail.

Kelly, 19, spoke briefly during the hearing, telling a judge he could not afford a lawyer for accusations in Wednesday’s attack that caused panic and fear across a city still reeling from the abduction and slaying of jogger Eliza Fletcher.

He was granted a public defender.

Kelly was charged with first-degree murder after the rampage, which had officials warning residents to stay indoors, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses, and suspending public bus services.

"We expect that other charges will be brought soon," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said outside court.

A medical assistant and an aspiring entrepreneur were among the four people killed.

Officials have not disclosed a motive behind the violence. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called it a “senseless murder rampage.” One of the attacks was broadcast on Facebook Live, police said.

Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 7, 2022. Mark Weber / AP

Strickland said Kelly was released from prison less than six months ago. He said the suspect had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a lesser charge of aggravated assault, sentenced to three years in prison and served 11 months. Court records show Kelly was 17 when the incident occurred.

Online corrections records show a release date of March 16.

“If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” Strickland said Thursday morning.