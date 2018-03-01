Suspect in murder of George H.W. Bush's former doctor dead by suicide

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The man suspected of killing President George H.W. Bush's former cardiologist killed himself on Friday morning after being confronted by Houston police officers, authorities said.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, was accused of shooting Mark Hausknecht, 65, on July 20, police said. Police had warned that Pappas was considered armed, dangerous and potentially suicidal.

A massive manhunt was underway for Pappas. Police said on Wednesday that Pappas may have targeted the surgeon because his mother died on his operating table two decades ago.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo announced the news at a press conference on Friday, and said there was no doubt that the man in question was Pappas.

"This is our suspect. Our suspect is deceased," he said.

The death was an apparent suicide, Acevedo added.

Hausknecht's killing — in broad daylight as he rode his bike to work — stunned the city. The ensuing manhunt created "panic," Acevedo said on Friday, expressing relief that Pappas was no longer on the loose.

