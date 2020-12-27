The suspect in the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, died in the blast, investigators said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, authorities said that state and federal investigators matched DNA from the scene of the explosion to items collected from Warner and from his relatives.

“We can tell you Anthony Warner is the man believed to be responsible for this horrible crime,” said John Drake, chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Donald Q. Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said, "He was present when the bomb when off. He perished when the bomb went off."

The officials said investigators were still working to identify a motive.