Suspect in New York subway feces attack, also charged in separate hate crime, released again

After New York City police arrested and charged the suspect in last week's horrific feces-smearing attack, they discovered he was also the suspect in a September hate crime —but he was still released on Wednesday.

The NYPD confirmed that Frank Abrokwa, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with forcible touching on a train, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with the Feb. 21 feces-smearing attack on a Bronx subway platform.

Abrokwa was then re-arrested Wednesday on charges of hate crime menacing and hate crime harassment in connection with an anti-Semitic assault in September.

He allegedly called a Jewish man a slur, threatened to kill him and spat on him. The NYPD said they realized he was the suspect in that Brooklyn incident after he was arrested for the feces attack.

These are just two of Abrokwa's multiple arrests, and releases, in recent weeks.

The Bronx District Attorney confirmed to NBC New York that Abrokwa was again released on his own recognizance after he was booked on the new charges Wednesday.

A woman was sitting on a Bronx subway platform last week when a stranger walked up holding a plastic bag. NYPD

Abrokwa had previously been arrested last Tuesday — after the feces incident but before he was identified as the suspect — and charged with robbery, grand larceny, petty larceny, menacing with a weapon — a screwdriver — criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, the NYPD told NBC News.

Those charges were in connection with a reported crime in which he allegedly stole items from a store and, when challenged by an employee pulled out a screwdriver and held it "it in a menacing way" and challenged them to call the police.

NBC New York reported Abrokwa already had two other cases pending in Manhattan for misdemeanor assaults earlier in February in which he allegedly randomly punched people in the face.

None of the charges Abrokwa has faced qualify for him to be held on bail under New York state’s bail reform laws, NBC New York reports

New York City officials slammed Abrokwa's repeated releases.

“This individual should not be out on the streets of New York and his release shows the scope of changes that we need to make in order to keep New Yorkers safe," Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday in a statement.

"It is the result of a failed mental health system, a failed housing and support system, and failing criminal justice laws that allow someone with a history of violence who poses a clear threat to public safety to just walk out of court."

Janno Lieber, chair and CEO the MTA — the transit agency overseeing the subways where the feces attack took place — said Thursday that Abrokwa's release "defies common sense."

"I’m not a criminal justice expert, but I don’t understand how someone who commits this kind of assault — which was violent, horribly victimizing a transit rider — can just walk free even when he has four other open cases against him, including two other transit assaults and a hate crime charge."

Abrokwa's attorney, William Ferris John, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.