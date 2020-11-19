Suspect nicknamed 'Psycho' wanted after 3 sets of human remains discovered in Colorado

A man wanted in connection to the remains of three people in Colorado has been identified as a well-known suspect in the area nicknamed “Psycho,” authorities said.

Police in Alamosa said Wednesday that Colorado law enforcement agencies have “clearly identified” Andre Jordan Baroz, 26, as the suspect in the three sets of human remains found in Conejos County, according to NBC affiliate KOAA News5.

"Our main goal is to get him off the street," said Ken Anderson, Alamosa Police Chief. "He's a danger to the public right now."

The remains were located on two separate properties near the rural town of Las Sauces in San Luis Valley, the Monte Vista Police Department said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said last week, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a search warrant related to stolen equipment and vehicles when they recovered human remains, News5 reported.

No property owners lived at the sites where the remains were found, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the remains had been there.

Dingfelder said a forensic anthropologist confirmed that the remains included at least three people, but their identities, genders, and ages were still under investigation. It would take several weeks to confirm the condition they were left in, Dingfelder said.

Three days after the initial discovery on Nov. 10, Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther said a task force was formed to conduct the investigation, including the Alamosa Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Conejos County, Monte Vista Police Department, and Sawatch County Sheriff’s Office.

During the Wednesday conference, Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther said his office could not single-handedly investigate “what we were running into,” according to News5.

Authorities said the remains were unrelated to the case of Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old Colorado mother who went missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day.

Dingfelder added the remains were found not to be connected to any missing persons cases, saying that any speculation would be “irresponsible.”