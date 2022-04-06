Suspect in Pennsylvania high school shooting turns himself in to police

A suspected gunman turned himself in to police on Wednesday, a day after allegedly shooting a student on campus at Erie High School in Pennsylvania, police announced.

"Earlier today, the suspect in yesterday’s school shooting turned himself in to the Erie Police Department. The investigation is on-going. We would like to thank everyone for their support in yesterday’s events," police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The suspect was not identified and it did not appear that charges had been filed based on the update released by Erie Police. Detectives said Tuesday that they believed the potential gunman was a minor under the age of 15 and withheld their name from the public.

One student in the shooting had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds but was in stable condition, according to Erie Police Deputy Chief Michael Nolan. The two appeared to have known each other and authorities believed the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz indicated following the shooting that the suspect would be prosecuted as a juvenile if charged.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for information from NBC News on Wednesday.

Detectives believe the suspect used a 9mm handgun in the shooting, which occurred in a school hallway at about 9:22 a.m, while other students were in the vicinity, Nolan said. It's unclear how the suspect obtained the gun.

Erie High School is closed through the end of the week, and students will be off for spring break next week.