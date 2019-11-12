Suspect in Popeyes chicken sandwich stabbing identified and charged with murder

A suspect was identified by police Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing outside a Maryland Popeyes location in a fight over the chain's wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.
Ricoh McClain, 30, is facing murder and assault charges for allegedly stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C. on Nov. 4, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
The suspect was identified by a police officer who saw the surveillance images from the Popeyes location and recognized McClain from previous investigation stops, the department said Tuesday.
McClain allegedly got in a verbal argument with Davis after the younger man cut in front of several customers waiting to order food.
Sources told police the line was designated specifically for those who were waiting to order the restaurant's in-demand chicken sandwich, according to NBC Washington.
Davis was stabbed after the men stepped outside, where the alleged fight continued.
Authorities who responded to the scene administered first aid to Davis until an ambulance arrived, but he died a short time later.
McClain is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Popeyes recently brought back the sandwich after it went viral on social media in August and sold out in just two weeks.
The fast-food chain said in a statement last week to NBC News that it was unsure what caused the dispute, but that "there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot."
"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities," the company said.
Authorities believe McClain is armed and dangerous and urge the public to call 911 if he is spotted.