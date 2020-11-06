Suspect on the run after shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

An armed suspect is on the run after shooting two officers on Friday morning in Wisconsin, police said.

Police in Delafield, Wisconsin said the two officers, one from Delafield police and the other from Hartland police, were responding to a hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn Express in Delafield, 30 minutes west of Milwaukee, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported.

A shooting broke out between the suspect and the officers, who were wounded and treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was still on the run, as of 5:30 a.m., according to the police.

No other details were immediately available.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office sent an emergency alert early Friday to residents in the county to steer clear of the area and shelter in place.

This is breaking story, please check back for updates.