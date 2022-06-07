Suspect in slaying of retired Wisconsin judge has died

The suspect in the slaying of a retired Wisconsin judge — who allegedly created a hit list of prominent politicians and others — died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Tuesday.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, was named as the suspect in Friday morning’s fatal shooting of John Roemer, 68, a former Juneau County Circuit Court judge. Uhde was found the same day of the shooting with apparent self-inflicted wounds and transported to a hospital.

Then-Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer in Mauston, Wis. on Oct. 5, 2007. Tom Loucks / Daily Tribune via AP

He was declared legally brain dead on Saturday and pulled off of life support Tuesday, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.Roemer was found dead in his home in the Township of New Lisbon. A senior law enforcement official said Roemer had been bound with zip ties.

Deputies were called to Roemer’s home around 6:30 a.m. on a report that an armed person was present and two shots had been fired.

Authorities tried to negotiate with Uhde, who was still in the home, but their attempts were unsuccessful, the department said. A response team entered around 10:17 a.m. and found Roemer’s body. A firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said. Uhde was found critically wounded in the home's basement.

Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in 2005 on a charge of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a news conference that Uhde “appears to have had other targets” but declined to identify them.

“It appears to be related to the judicial system,” he said. “At this point, we are not aware of any evidence indicating that there is any active danger to other individuals. Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that.”

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident said the apparent hit list included U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The list was found as Uhde was being transported to the hospital, the law enforcement officials said.