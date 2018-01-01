Suspect in slaying of Tennessee deputy captured after manhunt

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the capture of a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The TBI tweeted photos on Friday of a handcuffed Steven Joshua Wiggins, grimacing as he was placed into the back seat of a vehicle. His clothes were muddy and his jeans were ripped open.

The agency said Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker was killed after responded to a call about a suspicious car on Wednesday. The deputy's car was eventually tracked by GPS to a wooded area 2 or 3 miles away, and the deputy was found dead inside of it.

The TBI said a video recording enabled them to identify the 31-year-old Wiggins as the suspect.

Wiggins was found by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper not far from where the shooting occurred, the Tennessean reported, citing the Hickman County Sheriff's Office.