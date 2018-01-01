Suspect in slaying of Tennessee deputy captured after manhunt

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

DICKSON, Tenn. — After a two-day manhunt, a trooper came across the suspect in the slaying of a sheriff's deputy not far from the scene of the crime, authorities said Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted photos of a handcuffed Steven Joshua Wiggins, grimacing as he was placed into the back seat of a law enforcement vehicle Friday morning. His clothes were muddy and his jeans were ripped open.

Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker was killed after responding to a call about a suspicious car on Wednesday, the state police agency said. Baker couldn't be contacted for some time, but the deputy's car was eventually tracked by GPS to a wooded area 2 or 3 miles away. The deputy was found dead inside of it.

The TBI said a video recording enabled them to identify the 31-year-old Wiggins as the suspect. Federal, state and local authorities searched for Wiggins over two days, checking into hundreds of tips. The TBI promised more information at a Friday news conference.

Wiggins was found by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper not far from where the shooting occurred, the Tennessean reported, citing Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward.

"From my understanding he was laying on the side of the road," Ward said.