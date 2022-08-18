Suspect in slayings of Muslim men in New Mexico ordered to remain in jail

The Afghan refugee accused of killing two Muslim men and terrorizing a tight-knit community in New Mexico will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled Wednesday afternoon.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Joseph Montaño issued the ruling in a pre-detention hearing for the suspect, Muhammad Syed, 51.

Syed has been charged in the killings of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Hussein, 41, was shot on the night of July 26 after parking his car in the usual spot near his home. Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman, was gunned down Aug. 1 while taking his evening walk.

Muhammad Syed, 51, made his initial court appearance via Zoom. Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court

Syed remains a suspect in the killings of Naeem Hussain, 25, on Aug. 5 and Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, on Nov. 7. Authorities are still investigating those cases, and he has not been charged in either slaying.

"Make no mistake your honor, this defendant very much presents a threat," Deputy District Attorney John Duran said during Wednesday's hearing.

"He was actively hunting individuals in our community," Duran added. "He was lying in wait in order to murder these individuals."

Syed appeared via video from the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, wearing a red jumpsuit and listening through a translator. He did not speak except to interrupt the translator once when he couldn't hear the proceedings.

In making his argument for pre-trail detention, Duran outlined Syed's alleged violent history, including attacking his daughter, her significant other and his wife on multiple occasions.

In one example from 2017, Syed allegedly woke up his daughter, asked if she was going to work and then attacked her when she reached for her phone. In a separate incident, Syed allegedly beat his wife while she was driving. He berated her and tugged at her the hair, tearing out a clump and before shoving her, Duran said.

In 2020, Syed attacked a Walmart employee in the store's parking lot, according to Duran. Syed denied being the aggressor but surveillance video obtained by law enforcement showed the opposite, Duran said.

Charges in those cases were eventually dropped, but Duran argued that Syed’s history showed a repeated pattern of violence towards his own family and other members of the community.

"What that is telling of is that the defendant is really incapable of following any lawful orders and incapable of following the law period," he said. "He has no regard for the law … or human life."

Megan Mitsunaga, Syed's defense attorney, attempted to convince the court that despite the past allegations against her client, he could be trusted to remain under home supervision leading up to his murder trial.

The judge appeared unmoved.

“This is a case where the state has charged two open counts of murder in the same criminal information,” Montaño said. “I cannot tailor conditions for release for Mr. Syed.”

Syed was arrested Aug. 8 more than 100 miles from his Albuquerque home. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing the ambush-style killings as his concern.

Police said they received more than 200 tips and one from the Muslim community led them to the Syed family. Syed knew the victims, authorities have said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police, investigators determined that bullet casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed’s home and in his vehicle.

Federal authorities in court filings have pointed to cell phone records and accused one of Syed’s sons of possibly helping his father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed. Shaheen Syed’s attorney said those accusations are thin and dismissed prosecutors claims that the younger Syed provided a false address when purchasing a gun from a local shop in 2021.